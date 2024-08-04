Wicki stands for Cleeland Ward

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Refugee advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham is joining a competitive field of candidates for Cleeland Ward in the upcoming City of Greater Dandenong elections.

He is among at least three ALP members running for the seat, including incumbent councillor Angela Long and Yarraman by-election candidate Zahra Haydarbig.

A Greater Dandenong Living Treasure and 2019 Citizen of the Year, Wickiramasingham said he’s standing to correct the lack of councillors from an Indian, Malaysian or Sri Lankan background.

“We have a lot of residents in the area and we’re contributing council rates. They have approached me to stand for the election.

“The politicians should recognise the needs of the emerging communities in this area, and not just the people residing a long time in this area.”

He says he doesn’t like political parties being involved in local government. He cited the messy, postponed deputy mayoral election between Cr Long and Cr Richard Lim in 2023.

“The reason is they were fighting each other behind closed doors as Labor party candidates.

“The mayor elections have been like musical chairs.

“I know of councillors who have been here for more than 20 years who have not been given the chance to be mayor because of the political influence.”

On council, he’d like to push for businesses to employ more local residents, overseas students, refugees and asylum seekers.

Other issues are parking in central Dandenong, a lack of housing, especially for rough sleepers, and BBQ and other facilities at Gerard Street Reserve.

In 1988, Wickiramasingham arrived in Australia as a humanitarian migrant.

Since then, he’s worked actively in the South East, including helping asylum seekers and refugees.

He’s been part of various groups including school councils, Monash Health, Justice and Freedom for Ceylon Tamils and 25 years on the Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre board.

Wickiramasingham has also founded the Tamil Cultural Association, the Victorian Tamil Cultural School and the Community Volunteer Broadcasting Service.

He’s also worked as an interpreter, as well as in immigration detention centres in Australia and overseas.