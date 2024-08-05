This is … bridging the tech divide

A momentous 2500th laptop has been donated for disadvantaged students as part of the successful This Is IT campaign across the South East.

In less than five years, the milestone has been reached with the hand-over of 120 laptops for students at Noble Park Secondary College, Carwatha P-12 and Oakwood School on Friday 2 August.

This batch of computers was funded by the State Government’s Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board.

Since 2020, the not-for-profit program has provided for students at 40 schools in six council areas, including Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia Shire.

A high-school principal described the program as a “game changer” for the students.

“Schools are trying to prepare their students for the future, this is extremely difficult when students do not have access to the tools they require.

“Computers are an absolute necessity, and this initiative is a game changer for the students lucky enough to be the recipient of a laptop.”

One of the recipients said it meant they could stay up to date with studies while off on work placements.

“I will not have to stress about going to the library or staying at school after hours to complete my work.”

In 2020, This Is IT Schools was launched by three Dandenong businesses to furnish local students with new and repurposed laptops.

TIIS sourced top-of-the-line computers at the end of corporate life. They were wiped and repurposed, then awarded as a scholarship to deserving students.

The idea was expanded to supply laptops to disadvantaged students across the South East. And it was called simply This Is IT.

On hand for the 2 August event were the program founders.

They are SELLEN chief executive Andrew Simmons, South East Business Networks’ head Sandra George, Corex Australia CEO Simon Whitely, Hilton Manufacturing managing director Todd Hartley and Future Recycling chief executive Tyrone Landsman.

The first handover of 120 laptops was made at the Greater Dandenong Civic Centre on 7 February 2020.

Donors have since included Casey and Kingston councils, MacPherson and Kelley, Federation University, Ashfords accountancy, Future Recycling, NAB, SELLEN, North Projects, Frasers Property Group, Skill Invest, VACCA, Rigby and Cooke, Casey TECH, Hilton Manufacturing, Lime Result and Take a Swing for Charity.