Rescue bid for historic chapel

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A church community from western Melbourne is hoping to rescue a historic but decaying landmark on Chapel Road, Keysborough.

The Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, based in Sunshine, is seeking to buy the 147-year-old former Keysborough Wesleyan Methodist Church prior to the site going on the open market next month.

Tongan church steward Sione Pua said both the chapel and the group shared ties to the same Methodist denomination.

The group – founded in Sunshine in 1991 – draws on the Wesleyan mission that began in Tonga in the 1800’s.

“Our ministers in Tonga have always come from Australia, and that is still going.”

Pua hoped that the chapel’s owner Uniting Church of Australia would accept an initial deposit and negotiate a lower price on the 176 Chapel Road site.

If successful, it would initially worship in a wooden chapel on the site, which was “ready to go” and recently used by a Samoan congregation.

The group would like the c.1877 building restored for a historic museum and community use, after years of vandalism and disrepair.

“The historical building needs a bit of attention. That might be a project.”

In late May, despite a four-year community campaign to save the chapel, Greater Dandenong Council opted out of buying the site.

This came after years of negotiations between the council and the owner Uniting Church of Australia.

A Uniting Church spokesperson said the site was being prepared for going on the open market for sale in early September.

“We expect that a number of parties will be interested in the property, and we are bound to dispose of the site in an open and competitive process.

“We are aware of (the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga’s) interest and would welcome their participation in the sale process.

“They are aware of the way in which the Uniting Church is required to dispose of real property.

“We have sold a number of churches that are no longer required for our mission to other religious organisations.”

Uniting Church stated no one had been worshipping on the site for “at least a couple of years”.

“Hence the decision to now sell following COGD decision to walk away from the 2-3 years of conversations and negotiations.”

A community-based Friends of Historic Keysborough Chapel group had long fought for the building’s restoration to host uses such as an art gallery, café and community garden.

Its online petition to save the church has swelled to more than 2300 signatures.

Friends member Gaye Guest said the group had been long frustrated by the “hurdles” and “brick walls” in its attempts to save the “icon” of Keysborough’s former pastoral history.

“The Keysborough church was not only where farming families worshipped but was also the main meeting place for many events.

“For four years now Friends of the Historic Keysborough Chapel have been working to raise the profile of the importance of keeping the land and historic buildings as green open space in a new infill development.”

Guest said it appeared the Tongan group was facing the “same hurdles and brick walls that our limited company has experienced”.

“If only the Uniting Church would see the value in this proposition it would be a win for everyone including our environment and the Green Wedge.”