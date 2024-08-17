Faith in the unseen

by Pastor David Owen of Noble Park Christian Church and president of Dandenong Ministers’ Fellowship (DMF)

Our living reflects our hope

The Bible tells us that faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen… but what does that mean?

Questions we may ask: ‘faith in what?’, ‘hope for what?’, ‘what is the evidence?’

Those who believe in Jesus Christ and put their trust in Him, do so because He offers hope for a future life, infinitely superior to our life here and now.

He came to earth to pay the price for the sins that separate us from God the Father and gave us a way of escape from a lost eternity in hell, if we put our trust in Him, what He did and what He promises.

It is those promises, which give us the fortitude and conviction to continue to obey His teachings, found in the Bible, that motivate us in our spiritual walk.

If Jesus didn’t rise from the dead, there would be no evidence that His death paid our debt (for sins)… but He did rise from the dead.

Since the day I believed that, I have had an increasing sense of the closeness to God in my life to the point whereby I don’t just believe there is a God, I know there is a God, and we can build a relationship with Him.

I have put the Word of God into practice in my life and found it to be instructive, enlightening, revelational, comforting, strengthening and Truth.

It is the source that strengthens my initial belief in Christ as I go from faith to faith… ‘faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God’.

I live my life by faith and trust and obedience to His instructions, in the hope that indeed, I will inherit eternal life in heaven.

Faith in Christ is not just believing, it’s living my life according to His instructions whether or not I see an immediate response or answer.

My faith rests in Him and He said, ‘If you love me, keep my commandments’.

The more I obey, the more I love Him and it is expressed in my daily life, by loving others.

I will not give up, because of His promises and I have never found Him to disappoint.

‘Faith’ is the substance of things ‘hoped for’, the ‘evidence’ of things not seen.

Faith, hope, love… these three, but the greatest of these is love.

