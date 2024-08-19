Golf club pitches against Garad

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Sahar Foladi

In a sign of an escalating conflict, a South East Sports Hub (SESH) proponent has lodged a code-of-conduct complaint against a Greater Dandenong councillor.

Developer Intrapac and Keysborough Golf Club have proposed the 71-hectare sporting hub, which controversially hinges on the rezoning of the Green Wedge golf course at Hutton Road for a housing estate of up to 1100 dwellings.

The club took issue over Cr Rhonda Garad’s Facebook post on 31 July, which claimed “the promoters of the SESH have used the City of Dandenong’s logo without authorization” and that their use of a supportive “letter by a past mayor” did “not represent the views of the council at this time”.

“The CEO has advised the council will be contacting the promoters to request the removal of the logo and address some erroneous statements on their website,” Cr Garad posted.

“This proposal has never been put to the council for consideration.”

The post remains on Cr Garad’s Facebook page.

In response, Keysborough Golf Club general manager Darren Eckhardt wrote to the council’s CEO demanding that Cr Garad should be “referred to the Mayor for consideration”.

He stated the post was in breach of Greater Dandenong Council’s code-of-conduct and potentially the Local Government Act.

“We note that should the Mayor determine there was a breach of the prescribed standards of conduct required under the Councillor Code of Conduct, the Mayor is obliged to … refer the complaint immediately and directly to the Municipal Inspector for further investigation.”

Eckhardt stated the use of the council logo on the SESH web page was “entirely appropriate”.

As for a 2022 letter of support from then-mayor Eden Foster, it reflected a “long history of the City of Greater Dandenong’s support and continued advocacy for the Keysborough Golf Club’s rezoning and relocation proposal which is inherently and openly linked to the SESH”.

“We are unaware of any reason why the letter attached to the webpage should not be considered a reasonable reflection of the council’s position in relation to this issue.”

He stated that the SESH was a “community-driven initiative” to “help activate and repurpose an unused and unhealthy section of the Dandenong Green Wedge”.

“We are sincerely disappointed that a councillor would use their position to bring this project – and by imputation the many supporters of the project – into disrepute.”

Cr Garad says the use of Council’s logo and a past mayor’s letter is being used in bid to “confer legitimacy” and influence people’s behaviour “to lend their support.”

“I received so many calls from distressed residents, they got the SESH promotional pamphlets in their letter boxes questioning why is Council supporting this?

“This is not a community group. This is a major developer pushing to reduce what is incredibly important environmental land and no way equivalent to a community group.

“Council needs to be protected from supporting something that is private enterprise.”

Greater Dandenong Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council had not yet formally considered its position on the SESH.

“Council is supportive of local investment in sport and health initiatives to enhance community wellbeing. This aligns with our Council Plan and Physical Activity Strategy.”

The council was “investigating the best course of action regarding the logo and letter, and will resolve this directly with those involved”.

The Greater Dandenong letter is featured on the SESH website, alongside an array of support statements from sporting bodies such as Football Victoria, AFL Victoria, Cricket Victoria, Golf Australia, Rugby Vic and 18 South East sports clubs.

The proposal is fiercely opposed by Defenders of the Green Wedge, Greater Dandenong Environment Group and residents neighbouring the golf course.

The State Government has so far rejected calls to approve the rezoning of golf course on the Green Wedge A site.

The $30 million stage one of the proposed sporting hub is fully funded according to the SESH website. Stage two is “subject to funding commitments”.