Ukrainians rally at Fed Square

A Ukrainian Independence Day rally is being staged in Melbourne on Saturday 24 August.

The Association of Ukrainians in Victoria, based in Noble Park and Essendon, is holding the protest on the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence to demand greater action against the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukrainian World Congress Oceania regional vice president Nataliya Poshyvaylo-Towler said about 20 per cent of Ukraine was occupied.

“Ukraine has had many long and difficult fights to attain its freedom.

“On this day, we celebrate the triumph of freedom, liberty and democracy in the Ukrainian’s history.

“The war is not over yet. This is why it is crucial to remember that Ukrainians are fighting for the same values that are important to Australians: freedom, liberty and democracy.”

The rally is at Federation Square, Melbourne on Saturday 24 August 2pm-4pm