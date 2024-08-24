Matt Stapleton renewed as coach

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League Division 2 side Doveton has confirmed Matt Stapleton as its coach for the 2025 season.

Stapleton took over from Michael Cardamone following the conclusion of 2023, and has steered them to a 14-4 season.

The Doves are again well positioned to contend for a premiership after grand final and preliminary final defeats in the last two years.

Playing a significant period of his career at the club has given him an appreciation for the Doves values, which have been clear in the way the club has approached the 2024 season.

His age gives Stapleton the capacity to connect with players, having retired only last year.

A clear theme of his tenure to date has been the trust he has put in the emerging talent and willingness to back them in, with Nik Hibbert and Brodie Howie among the beneficiaries.

The Doves are set to take on East Malvern in a qualifying final on Saturday.