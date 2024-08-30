Motorcycle flips, ute explodes in fiery Monash Fwy crash

A motorcycle has flipped into head-on traffic in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

Police say three vehicles and the motorbike collided on the outbound lanes near Stud Road about 5pm on Thursday 29 August.

The bike flipped over the concrete centre barrier, hitting a ute travelling inbound. The ute was then consumed in flames.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Blind Bight man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

All four drivers were uninjured.

The freeway’s inbound lanes were closed for hours, as well as two outbound lanes, causing long traffic bank-ups on the Monash and South Gippsland Freeway.

FRV firefighters battled 30 minutes to extinguish the incinerated vehicle.

Police are investigating the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au