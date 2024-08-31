Council cools support for SESH

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a show of apparent neutrality, Greater Dandenong Council will seek to have its logo removed from a website promoting the proposed South East Sports Hub (SESH) in Bangholme.

This is despite the council previously supplying letters of in-principle support and advising SESH on which logo to use, according to SESH proponents.

On 26 August, councillors voted for a watered-down motion that Greater Dandenong did not have an “official stance” on the SESH.

This was on the grounds that “no formal proposal was submitted to the council for review” and “no report submitted to Council for consideration”.

The motion also stated that the council did not authorise the use of the council logo on SESH promotional material and would seek its removal “immediately”.

As of 30 August, SESH promoters say they have not received a request to remove the logo, which remains on the SESH website.

The 70-hectare sports and recreation precinct at Pillars Road is being proposed by developer Intrapac and Keysborough Golf Club.

It controversially hinges on the rezoning of the golf club’s course in the Green Wedge to make way for housing – a move that Greater Dandenong Council has supported but the State Government has so far steadfastly rejected.

There is also at least a “suggestion” that the council will own and manage the facility.

In the motion, Cr Rhonda Garad unsuccessfully sought for a repudiation of a council-ownership agreement.

She also had sought the removal of a 2022 letter-of-support signed by then-mayor Eden Foster from the SESH website.

And for councillors to endorse that the letter was the “personal opinion” of that mayor and not the “official position” of the council.

Cr Jim Memeti had also signed an identical letter-of-support as mayor of the time in 2022, which states that it’s written “on behalf of the City of Greater Dandenong”.

He opposed requesting the Foster letter’s removal as well as the assertion it was simply Foster’s personal opinion.

During the debate, he warned councillors against being “Winky Popped” – which means they could be disqualified from voting on the SESH application if they’ve expressed strong prejudice for or against the project.

Cr Memeti told Star Journal that he would take legal advice on whether his own mayoral letter might cause himself a ‘Winky Pop’ issue.

He described the letter as a “standard letter that we will write to an organisation”, he said.

“The mayor writes hundreds of those letters. They are approved either by a (council) director or the CEO.”

A director – who Cr Memeti chose not to name – had drafted the letter and requested Cr Memeti to sign it, he said.

The Pillars Road proposal had been brought to confidential briefing sessions involving councillors and directors on “many occasions”.

This included briefings on talks between council officers and Intrapac developers, as well as a report prepared by council officers on the opportunities for the council at the site.

“Someone has to start some work somewhere to see what opportunities there are for the council,” Cr Memeti said,

A SESH spokesperson said the council logo had been “in one location on the website for 21 months without any concerns raised until now”.

“Before it was posted on the website, Council’s communications department confirmed in writing to us which CGD logo was most appropriate to use.”

As for the mayoral letter, the SESH proponents went through a “thorough process to receive a general letter of support” on the project’s merits.

“Mayors cannot write these letters on their own and it required coordination across Council,” the SESH spokesperson said.

“We engaged with relevant council officers across multiple departments and was supplied with a letter from then-mayor Jim Memeti in October (2022).

“This was later updated in December with the new mayor’s letterhead.

“The letter … was issued following due process and updated by two mayors, demonstrating genuine intent, thus (we) believe displaying it is well within our rights.”

Another removed section of Cr Garad’s motion was a clear repudiation of Greater Dandenong Council agreeing to “own and manage” the SESH.

The spokesperson said the SESH was a “proposed project with a suggestion for Council ownership and management”.

“We are aware Council has never agreed to own and manage the facility, nor have SESH advocates claimed otherwise.”

Defenders of the South East Green Wedge spokesperson Matthew Kirwan said the “compromised motion” did not deliver the “strong public stance” required.

He was concerned that the claim of the council agreeing to own and manage the SESH was left unrepudiated.

“Without this statement residents will continue to believe Greater Dandenong Council will partner with Intrapac and Keysborough Golf Club to deliver this project.

“This would leave ratepayers with tens of millions of unfunded expenditure, as not (only) Intrapac is promising to only fund the first stage of construction, but also Council would inherit an asset in flood prone land.

“It is the Greater Dandenong ratepayer that would bear the cost.”

According to Cr Garad, the original motion was approved by council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill – who was absent for the 26 August meeting.

Greater Dandenong acting CEO Sanjay Manivasagasivam said council officers would resolve the “matter of the logo and letter on the SESH website” directly with those involved.

“Council is supportive of local investment in sport and health initiatives to enhance community wellbeing. This aligns with our Council Plan and Physical Activity Strategy.

“Council is yet to receive a formal, detailed proposal about the SESH and has not formally considered its position.

“Given the upcoming election, (it) is unlikely Council could consider this proposal during the current term.”