Gippsland and Dandenong gear up for wildcard

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The AFL on Monday confirmed the fixture for the 2024 Coates Talent League boys wildcard round, which Gippsland and Dandenong will both take part in.

A wildcard round will kick off the finals series, ensuring all players get at least one match after the home and away season, in line with the league’s aim for player development.

Teams are split into Metro and Country conferences, with with the top ranked team from the country conference, Geelong, getting a week off, while second plays seventh, third plays sixth and fours faces fifth in do-or-die fixtures.

Gippsland (9-5) takes on Murray (8-1-6) and Dandenong (10-1-4) takes on Bendigo, which is on a streak of 11 consecutive losses, both at La Trobe University, Bundoora on Sunday, at 12pm and 2.30pm respectively.

Tooradin pair Jesse Craven and Jehi Esler, Berwick defender Harry Canning and Warragul Industrials duo Ricky Mentha and Alix Tauru are among the local Power boys who could feature.

Devon Meadows winger Toby Sinnema, Berwick trio Tairon Ah-Mu, Riak Andrew and Kane Hurst, Beaconsfield’s Jay-De Varlet and Pakenham’s Tahj De La Rue are among the local Stingrays contingent.

The Coates Talent League girls season is also complete, but finals will not commence until next weekend, with an under-17s futures showcase game to take place on Sunday.