Storms wreak havoc in Greater Dandenong

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong SES crews toiled for nearly two days to deal with the aftermath of the latest fierce windstorms.

Masses of trees, branches and powerlines – and even a roof in Keysborough – were ripped down on the night of 1-2 September while gusts of up to 89 km/h were recorded at Moorabbin Airport.

It had been a hectic week of 97 call-outs for the SES volunteers, including 31 during windstorms on Wednesday 28 August and 47 on Monday 2 September.

Up to 18 members – as part of six crews – braved the storms on Monday, without injury. Their lost jobs were being cleared up by about 3pm the following day.

Most of the wreckage was in Springvale, Noble Park and Keysborough.

Greater Dandenong SES spokesperson Daniel Cooksley said fortunately most of the jobs didn’t involve building damage.

Their tasks were clearing dozens of trees and branches from roads, roofs, fences and public places.

“It was the middle of night with strong winds. We had trees down, a roof blown off a shop in Keysborough … we even lost power at the SES unit during the morning due to powerlines being downed.

“We were lucky there was not much rainfall associated with the wind.”

Crews from a power company and Greater Dandenong Council had also been kept busy in the region, Cooksley said.