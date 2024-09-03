Ruff Ryders do the stinging in Mountain Dart League

Ruff Ryders’ upset of Stingrays in Division 2 highlighted the second round of action in Dandenong’s Mountain Dart League on Friday night.
Here’s a summary of how the action played out.
DIVISION 1
Results
– Bad Boys def Rebels 17-4
– Noble Park1 def V.I.P. 12-9
– High 5’s def Vales2 12-2
Individual standouts
– B.Pacey 180 – Rebels
– T.Hyland 180 – High 5’s
– Jamie Wolff 177 x 2
DIVISION 2
Results
– Redbacks1 def Outcasts 13-8
– Ruff Ryders def Stingrays 15-6
– Bandits def Redbacks2 15-6
Individual standouts
– Keith Mcllvena from Bandits now leads the division with a top score of 171
– G.Tako 180 – Stingrays
– M.Gordon 180 – Outcasts
DIVISION 3
Results
– The Night Trawlers def Vales3 14-7
– Madarras def Stingers 17-4
– Sick 6’s def The Goodies 15-6
Individual standouts
– Moana 164 – Vales3
– Jordan Camalleri – pegged twice on 104 Sick 6’s
– Ian Cole 5 x 100 – Madarras
– Dave Davies leads the division with 171