Ruff Ryders do the stinging in Mountain Dart League

Ruff Ryders’ upset of Stingrays in Division 2 highlighted the second round of action in Dandenong’s Mountain Dart League on Friday night.

Here’s a summary of how the action played out.

DIVISION 1

Results

– Bad Boys def Rebels 17-4

– Noble Park1 def V.I.P. 12-9

– High 5’s def Vales2 12-2

Individual standouts

– B.Pacey 180 – Rebels

– T.Hyland 180 – High 5’s

– Jamie Wolff 177 x 2

DIVISION 2

Results

– Redbacks1 def Outcasts 13-8

– Ruff Ryders def Stingrays 15-6

– Bandits def Redbacks2 15-6

Individual standouts

– Keith Mcllvena from Bandits now leads the division with a top score of 171

– G.Tako 180 – Stingrays

– M.Gordon 180 – Outcasts

DIVISION 3

Results

– The Night Trawlers def Vales3 14-7

– Madarras def Stingers 17-4

– Sick 6’s def The Goodies 15-6

Individual standouts

– Moana 164 – Vales3

– Jordan Camalleri – pegged twice on 104 Sick 6’s

– Ian Cole 5 x 100 – Madarras

– Dave Davies leads the division with 171