Crs seeking re-election

Most of Greater Dandenong’s councillors have nominated for re-election in October’s polls.

As of 9am on Monday 15 September, Crs Angela Long (ALP) and Rhonda Garad (Greens) were the sole nominees for Cleeland Ward. ALP member Zahra Haydarbig has also been campaigning strongly in the seat.

Conservative independent Cr Bob Milkovic will re-contest Dandenong North. His sole rival so far is Rosana Ierone, who didn’t provide contact information to the Victorian Electoral Commission.

Five-time mayor Jim Memeti, of the Labor Party, is so far the only nominee for Dandenong Ward, as were Crs Sophie Tan (Noble Park) and Phillip Danh (Yarraman).

Crs Loi Truong (ALP, Springvale South) will face at least two rivals Andy Tran and Yen Thai.

In Springvale North, Cr Sean O’Reilly (ALP) is so far only up against Huong Dinh, due to the potential ineligibility of ALP deputy mayor Richard Lim.

There is no sitting councillor in Springvale Central, Keysborough or Keysborough South wards.

At least three new candidates are facing off in Springvale Central – Socialist candidate Sean Stebbings, Minh Le and Meng Bunlay.

In Keysborough, the only candidate so far was South East United Football Club president Sinan Akkurt.

Two have nominated in Keysborough South – the ALP’s Alexandra Bryant and the Greens’ Isabella Do.

With one day before nominations close at noon 17 September, sitting mayor Lana Formoso was yet to nominate for Noble Park North Ward. Karl Rathnayake was the sole nominee.