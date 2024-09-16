Disqualified drink-driver allegedly clocked at 170km/h

An alleged disqualified drink-driver was detected speeding at 170 km/h in a 100km/h zone on Monash Freeway early on Saturday 14 September, police say.

State Highway Patrol officers intercepted the driver’s blue Audi sedan in Doveton about 3am.

The 42-year-old Bairnsdale man recorded 0.087 in a preliminary breath test.

Checks revealed that the man’s license was disqualified, police say.

The Audi was impounded for 30 days with towing and storage costs of $1027.

The man was expected to be charged on summons for drink driving and driving.