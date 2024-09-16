Endeavour Hills man fights for life after nighclub stabbing

An Endeavour Hills man was critically injured in a stabbing at a Prahran nightclub early on Sunday 15 September.

The 31 year old suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two unknown offenders at Revolver nightclub on Chapel Street about 4am.

He was taken to hospital.

The pair of alleged attackers fled before police arrived, last seen heading along Macquarie Street.

Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au