Dandenong unit destroyed in suspected arson attack

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a unit in Olive Street Dandenong on Sunday 22 September.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say a man set fire to a garage about 9.15pm, before fleeing the scene.

A male resident was inside the house at the time but was not injured.

Detectives say the parties are known to each other.

After being roused by multiple triple-0 calls, firefighters found the unit and garage “fully involved”, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

“Crews gained entry to the unit and all people were accounted for.

“The incident was deemed suspicious and the scene was handed to Victoria Police.”

Ambulance Victoria paramedics treated an injured person at the scene.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au