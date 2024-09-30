Meet the Greater City Council candidates – Dandenong Ward

DANDENONG WARD

Suburbs: parts of Dandenong, Dandenong South, Bangholme

Sitting councillor: Jim Memeti (Australian Labor Party), elected 2005-present

Other candidates: Rahima Rizai

No response: Rizai

JIM MEMETI

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? Proud 50 years.

Political party (past or present): ALP member but running as independent not Labor endorsed.

Occupation, business/employer name: Local businessman

Property interests: I own my home where I live and I’m property owner in Greater Dandenong.

Business interests: Family run retail business throughout Greater Dandenong.

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Dandenong Community Hub which the community has been advocating for many years now. We’re now at the development of planning stages. If re-elected I will ensure the project is delivered in the upcoming years.

2. Homelessness, which is not a council issue it’s more of State and Federal Government issue but I’m always advocating to both levels of governments to ensure there’s enough affordable facilities and homes to help the people in our city. I’ll continue to tackle this widespread issue on the council if re-elected.

3. Understanding the cost-of-living pressures- to try and cut rate caps and keep the rate as low as possible. I’ve never voted higher than what the State cap has been and I’ll continue on this especially at these difficult times our community is facing.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

As resident of over 50 years I’ve connected with all grassroots sporting groups, community groups, business groups. I’ve attended the local Primary School and High School in Dandenong where my own children and now my grandchildren attend. I live and breathe Dandenong.

My family business has been operating in the municipality for the past 30 years so that makes not just myself but my entire family very well connected to this city.

Why are you standing for election?

I have won five previous elections and we’ve done so much work and delivered a lot of projects that I’m proud of but more needs to be done. I want to continue to contribute to the development of the City of Greater Dandenong.

What is your campaign budget? Approximately $5000

Who are your campaign donors? Self-funded

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I’ve been doing this for so long that I have enough experience.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

There’s only two candidates for my ward so after being the first preference for myself, my second preference will go to my opposition.