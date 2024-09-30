Trio charged, allegedly stolen cars seized in fast-food carpark

Three men from Endeavour Hills and Springvale have been charged after three allegedly stolen cars were seized by police in a fast-food outlet’s car park.

Moorabbin CIU detectives were called out to reports of a trio acting suspiciously in a car in Audsley Street, Clayton South about 2.30pm on Sunday 29 September.

The car and two others in the car park were stolen, police say.

Two Mazda CX5s and a Toyota Prado were seized by police after a search allegedly revealed a knife, high powered laser, prescription medications, methylamphetamine and suspected stolen property.

Two Endeavour Hills men both aged 29 and a Springvale man, 30, were charged with three counts of car theft, theft from a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, being equipped to steal and related offences.

They were bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 28 November.