Candidates divided on SESH

by Sahar Foladi

Keysborough South Ward candidates in the upcoming Greater Dandenong Council elections are divided on the need for more sporting facilities such as the contentious South East Sports Hub (SESH) proposal.

Two of the five candidates say residents are calling for an upgrade of current sporting facilities rather than building more facilities.

The ALP-affiliated candidate Ajdin Muzur, who is also local to the area for the past 16 years, says he never found a lack of places to play sports.

But rather, SESH is being used as a “thinly veiled excuse to break up the Green Wedge”, he says.

“This will allow developers to encroach on the area and effectively break up the (urban growth) boundary, which residents of the Keysborough South community pay a premium to upkeep in the form of the Keysborough South Maintenance Levy.

“So not only will we no longer have our green space, but we may still have to pay an upkeep cost that is no longer relevant.

“I would much rather we upgrade and maintain our current facilities. What would be needed for our area is a better public transport system.”

Developer Intrapac and Keysborough Golf Club have proposed the 71-hectare SESH, which controversially hinges on rezoning the Green Wedge golf course at Hutton Road for a housing estate of up to 1100 dwellings.

Greens Party endorsed candidate Isabella Do says the council has acknowledged that there is no data on the availability of sporting facilities.

“I would request a report to clarify the situation and find out if there are shortages of sporting facilities in the City of Greater Dandenong. It’s important that these decisions are made on evidence.

“Residents told me about upgrading existing facilities like Springers Leisure Centre. Parents also mention their kids want more casual sporting and other recreational opportunities.”

She points out the much-loved half-basketball court and kick-around soccer space at Westwood Boulevard, saying many residents suggested similar spaces in other areas like the Pencil Park and Tatterson Park.

Independent Geraldine Gonsalvez wholeheartedly supports the proposed idea of SESH and the need for more sports facilities.

“I will commit to working hard to make SESH a sporting reality from the speculative proposal it currently is by enabling a council resolution,” Gonsalvez says.

ALP member Sasha Jankovic says compared to the children of this generation, he was very spoiled in variety of sports choices as a kid.

“If you compare the City of Greater Dandenong of today to the city I grew up in 30-40 years ago, the difference in opportunities that are able to be provided to our youth today is stark.

“I’ve spoken to many people in the ward who have expressed concern that children’s sporting experiences – be it footy, tennis, cricket, soccer etc – are being compromised due to a lack of facilities and/or their subpar quality.”

While he’s not completely aware of SESH, he supports “exploration” of spaces that can create more spaces for kids to play sports “assuming they (SESH) pass the applicable regulatory processes.”

The ALP-affiliated Alexandra Bryant has called Greater Dandenong home for the 32 years of her life and plays community sports in and around Greater Dandenong in particular women’s footy.

Although she has faced the impacts of “limited and inadequate sporting facilities”, she also recognises community concerns raised about the SESH during her door knocking.

“In particular I have heard many concerns around SESH eating into the Green Wedge and the impact of the increased car traffic that will be inevitable for a facility that is not anywhere near public transport amenities.”

Neighbours have raised concerns about the 1100 dwelling estate on the golf course, impacting traffic, neighbourhood amenity and the easy access to nearby golf facilities.

The SESH website has a page dedicated to letters from their “supporters” including 23 sports clubs and bodies expressing their full support of the proposal and the need for more sports facilities.

Cricket Victoria, AFL Victoria, Football Victoria, Keysborough District FC, Dandenong City FC and South East United FC are just a few of their supporters.

On the same page, City of Greater Dandenong Council’s logo has been replaced, presumably after a request from the council.

A 2022 letter of support for SESH is presented as the views of former mayor Eden Foster – now Mulgrave MP – rather than the council.