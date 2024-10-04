Footpath added to Progress Street project

by Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong Council is expected to deliver a new footpath on the new Fowler Road bridge connecting Progress Street, Dandenong South as part of the State Government’s level-crossing removal project.

The new footpath will be built on the south side of Fowler Road in a bid to improve pedestrian safety and access.

Works on the footpath will begin after the completion of the Fowler Road bridge.

Greater Dandenong chief executive officer Jacqui Weatheril says its collective “advocacy” has paid off.

“Tireless advocacy from Council, local businesses and residents has resulted in better outcomes around the level crossing removal at Progress Street, Dandenong.

“The Victorian Government recently announced, in response to our lobbying, that it would fund a new Fowler Road footpath.

“We empathise with the local businesses who have continuing concerns regarding traffic flow in this area and will continue to advocate for the best possible outcomes for this project.

“We welcome the decision to fund the footpath, with Council assisting to deliver these works following the level crossing removal which is scheduled for completion in 2025.”

Since early 2023, heavy-transport businesses on Progress Street, Nathan Road and Fowler Road – including Australia Post – have vigorously opposed the level-crossing removal over safety issues.

Managing director at Pakaflex, Andrew Hamer says the Government’s replacing one “well controlled and very safe” crossing with 38 “uncontrolled dangerous ones” in the form of driveways on Fowler Road.

He welcomed the new footpath, allowing a safer commute for some of their staff.

“(The footpath) addresses some of our concerns but it doesn’t address the fundamental problem (with the crossing closure).

“Any common sense would say build the footpath now while there is no traffic. It’s really about construction and not about the project itself. They’re bulldozing it on.”

The railway line on Progress Street will be permanently closed diverting trucks, A and B Doubles, semi-trailers and cars over the Fowler Rd bridge and onto the busy South Gippsland Highway.

Despite a report from the National Safety Regulator – discovered under Freedom of information (FOI) – that the crossing has negligible risks, the State Government remains committed to “remove the dangerous and congested” level-crossing.

The closure will see the Pakenham line being level-crossing free in 2025.

The Fowler Road-South Gippsland Highway intersection will be signalised to cut congestion as part of the works.

Parking will be indented on Fowler Road to increase the road’s width.

Liberal South Eastern Metropolitan region MP Ann-Marie Hermans has launched a petition in support of the businesses, sitting at 608 signatures so far.

According to Mr Hamer the businesses have also collected around 1500 signatures in its hard copy version.