Vow to preserve Little India

by Sahar Foladi

Running for the Dandenong Ward at the Greater Dandenong Council elections, Rahima Rizai wants to safeguard small businesses in Little India.

She says the iconic 30-year-old Little India precinct on Foster Street has been “neglected for decades” by the council.

The precinct needed to be preserved as part of the proposed $600 million redevelopment by private developer Capital Alliance.

“As a resident of Dandenong and a costumer of Little India, I have seen the success and growth of Little India as an important part of our community and the area has become one of the most vibrant places of Dandenong,” Rizai said.

However, traders fear of losing clientele completely while they temporarily relocate during the seven stages of the redevelopment.

“I firmly believe that development must go hand in hand with the preservation of local heritage and the protection of small businesses,” Rizai said.

“There has not been many communication between the businesses and local authorities and I think we should take action on these concerns.

“I will actively advocate for the preservation of Little India throughout the redevelopment.”

Last week, Jim Memeti – the incumbent councillor in Dandenong Ward – disputed that the precinct was dead but calls it the “ups and downs” every business faces.

He says he will advocate to ensure the title ‘Little India’ is maintained and is fully incorporated within the plans.

The Capital Alliance proposal includes apartments, office towers, supermarket, food market hall and community spaces.

The seven-stage work is yet to begin with each stage subject to a development plan and planning applications.Little India was compulsorily acquired by the State Government as part of its revitalising Central Dandenong project two decades ago.