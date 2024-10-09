Candidates call for Springvale traffic fix

by Sahar Foladi

Among many other issues, traffic congestion has topped the list for a majority of local council election candidates in Springvale North and Springvale Central wards.

Candidates are concerned about the traffic flow in Springvale especially around key areas like the Springvale Market.

Independent candidate Angela Holl has lived in Greater Dandenong her entire life and has lived in Springvale North for the past 19 years.

“Traffic is a concern that I’ve heard about from local business owners and residents alike – even my dad is so worried about traffic and petitioned for council to take action (which they did not!)”

To tackle this issue, Victorian Socialist Sean Stebbings is focused on better bus services to ensure a “greener safer Greater Dandenong”, voicing his support for the Fix Dandy Buses campaign.

“More buses, more often, seven days a week would go a long way in reducing traffic among many other benefits.

“Too many people have no other choice but to drive when buses are as infrequent as they are on many routes.

“I applaud the campaign’s victory in increased funding for the 800 Bus, and if elected I will fight for seven-day and more frequent services all throughout Greater Dandenong.”

He called for weekend services for 802 and 804 buses.

The incumbent councillor for Springvale Central ward Richard Lim, who was ineligible to stand at this election, had a vision to build Springvale into a thriving community with green open spaces, investment in the suburb and to permanently fix parking issues.

He was one of the main advocates behind the Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan a mix of short-term and long-term objectives for the suburb to be achieved.

His colleague of four years and Springvale North sitting councillor Sean O’Reilly shares a similar vision for the ward.

“I would like to see Springvale transform into a diverse, multicultural hub that retains its unique character while embracing modern amenities,” he says.

“This transformation would include better public amenities, improved traffic conditions, and more green spaces for families and recreation. I also want to create more opportunities for small businesses to thrive, supported by infrastructure improvements such as better public transport and roads to handle the growing population.

“Affordable housing options are also key to ensuring that the community remains accessible and inclusive.”

Meanwhile Stebbings would also tackle issues such as homelessness, with affordable housing for renters and lower rates for homeowners.

“I imagine a council that fights for social justice, for Palestine, for LGBTIQ+ rights, against racism and sexism, and less handballing social issues away as ‘not a council issue’.

“I imagine a council that fights against the privatisation of our essential services like in-home aged/disabled care, and less outsourcing for short-sighted cost-cutting measures.”

He plans to mandate 30 per cent of any private housing developments to include public or community housing.