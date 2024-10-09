Meet the City of Casey candidates – Kalora Ward

KALORA WARD

Suburbs: Lysterfield South, Endeavour Hills, Narre Warren North

Candidates: Zabi Mazoori, Duc Nguyen, Peterine Smulders, Damien Sawyer, Fred Jover, Brian Oates, Melinda Ambros, Jafri Katagara Luwanga, Afroz Ahmed

Please note that not all candidates have replied to the questionnaire, and as such, their responses will be published online only if they were to submit any future responses.

Zabi Mazoori

Suburb of residence: Endeavour Hills

How long have you lived in the City of Casey? Five years.

Political party (past or present): None.

Occupation, business/employer name: Team leader/community engagement lead at Victorian Foundation for Survivors of Torture (Foundation House) – providing

trauma recovery and mental health services.

Property interests: One owner-occupied property.

Business interests: None currently.

Three most important issues for your ward: Top three issues for Casey and Kalora Ward: 1. Improve and expand council’s services. If elected, I will focus on improving and expanding council services and infrastructure. I will champion increased and better recreational and sport facilities that can be accessed by all Casey residents. The City of Casey has limited public transportation, and residents need to travel long distances to access social, recreational and sporting facilities. Better access will reduce social isolation and improve residents’ physical and mental health. I will also focus on improving community safety and crime prevention initiatives. 2. Support economic growth to assist local businesses The City of Casey is the most populated municipality in Victoria. However, many residents travel to work outside of the area. I will focus on a plan to attract more businesses to the City of Casey. I will also focus on supporting small business owners through minimising costs and providing greater incentives for people to do business in Casey. 3. Ensure greater accountability for all council decision-making I will bring integrity and independence to the council and will deliver results. Due to [alleged] corruption and the dismissal of previous councillors, the reputation of elected councillors is damaged. I will work hard to bring back trust, accountability and transparency. I will advocate for greater accountability for all council decision-making, both in terms of what services are provided and how money is spent to fund them. I will regularly consultant with residents and advocate for greater resident input on all issues before council.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I am an active community member with over 20 years of experience as a volunteer with a myriad of community groups. I was a finalist for Casey Citizen of the Year in 2023 in recognition of my volunteer work with various sports, health and community organisations. Some of my community involvement includes: secretary of Greater Dandenong FC, coach for Melbourne Storm Women’s Volleyball Club, president of United Cultural Support Inc (UCSI), and committee member of Voice of the Outer South East (VOSE). Since 2023, I’ve also been coordinator of the Nawruz Festival, one of the largest annual events in Dandenong, which attracts thousands of attendees from the City of Casey.

Why are you standing for election? To bring integrity, independence and diversity to the City of Casey.

What is your campaign budget? I have started my campaign only about three weeks ago (as of 23 September) and as this is my first time running for council, my budget is evolving.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? My campaign is primarily self-funded, but I have received donations from individual community members ranging from $50 to $1000. I will disclose donations as required by law.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I haven’t yet decided.

Damien Sawyer

Suburb of residence:

Narre Warren.

How long have you lived in The City of Casey?

About 12 years.

Political party (past or present):

Was a member of Liberal briefly, but it wasn’t for me. I much prefer independant candidates at all levels of government. One of my reasons for running is to stop Kalora falling into the hands of a political party.

Occupation, business/employer name:

I’m a software architect, lead developer and software coach. I work on a number of projects including my own web businesses such as tickets.org.au

Property interests:

Only our family home.

Business interests:

tickets.org.au

Three most important issues for your ward:

Rates, roads and rubbish!

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have five children. Pretty much where they go, I go. Sports, dance, boys’ brigade, choir, swimming, library, school plays, karate etc. You name it, we do it! I also teach guitar and piano to school kids in my spare time. I’m not paid for this but do it because it brings me great joy.

Why are you standing for election?

People whom I know in the community asked me to. I genuinely love people and the city of Casey in which we live. I’ve always had a strong interest in politics and follow it closely. I want to see our interests pushed, not those of developers, the big parties or special interest minority groups. Doing the work that I do with software engineering, I think that I have skills in identifying waste and reducing costs. I believe in this area I often see opportunities which others miss. I’m also sick of the division in politics. Why is there so much fighting? It is often counter productive and, I suspect, a distraction from actually focussing on the important things.

What is your campaign budget?

As little as we can make it! We’ve had lots of great people volunteer to help the campaign. They’re doing a lot of jobs that we’d otherwise have to pay for. The budget is around $3000 but I suspect we’re not going to spend it all.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

No one so far. It’s all being funded from our savings. We are firm though in that we’re not accepting any donations from Labor, Liberal, the Greens or any other party; nor from any big businesses. We’re absolutely resolute on this position and no amount of coersion will change that.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

No one has helped us at this stage. I went to an evening where Shar Balmes spoke about what council life was like. She inspired me, however hasn’t helped the campaign in any way.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

2 – Peterine Smulders, 3 – Duc Nguyen.

Melinda Ambros

Suburb of residence: I was born and raised in Endeavour Hills and now reside in Clyde North, maintaining a deep connection to the City of Casey.

How long have you lived in the City of Casey? 35-plus years.

Political party (past or present): Independent candidate with no political affiliations.

Occupation, business/employer name: HR professional.

Property interests: No property interests.

Business interests: No business interests or conflicts of interest.

Three most important issues for your ward: Keeping council rates low: Rising rates have placed a burden on families. I am committed to ensuring that residents see value for their money. I want residents to feel confident that their rates are spent appropriately, and I will work hard to advocate for fairer rates. Neglected infrastructure: Suburbs like Endeavour Hills, Lysterfield South, and Narre Warren North have been overlooked for too long. I will push for improved roads, safer footpaths, enhancing resident safety, and better-maintained facilities, ensuring our region gets the resources it needs. Supporting community services: From well-being services that cater to all ages to supporting local sports clubs and community events, I will focus on promoting initiatives that strengthen the Kalora ward and enrich the lives of residents.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

Over the past 20 years, I have led and participated in numerous community-focused initiatives. My work includes organising and running fundraising events for various causes, including local charities and community projects, along with youth tournaments that encourage sports participation and promote healthy activities for future generations. Whether mentoring individuals, providing care for those in need of support and assistance, coaching sports teams, or working behind the scenes, my commitment to our community has made a real difference. Beyond the field, I frequently roll up my sleeves in the kitchen, preparing meals and serving food for our community at local events. My involvement in grassroots sporting clubs like Dandenong City and Berwick Churches soccer clubs, coupled with my experience in organising tournaments, means I have supported hundreds of players in reaching their potential. Through these efforts, I aim to bring the community together and create opportunities for everyone to contribute.

Why are you standing for election?

I’m standing to ensure that local issues are prioritised over politics, while upholding integrity in every decision. I want to see real investment in our community and believe in delivering practical, community-focused solutions. I aim to be the voice for residents and to restore attention to the suburbs that have been neglected.

What is your campaign budget?

I’m self-funded, and my campaign budget is conservative.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

I have no donors; I am entirely self-funded.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I have received support and advice from many local residents and individuals who share my vision for the community.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I have not yet made a decision on this.

Jafri Katagara Luwanga

Suburb of residence: At the moment living in Berwick awaiting to relocate back to Endeavour Hills. Endeavour Hills is the first suburb that I settled in when I migrated to Australia in 2005.

How long have you lived in the City of Casey? I have been living in the City of Casey on and off since I migrated to Australia in 2005.

Political party (past or present): I am running as an Independent candidate. No political party endorsed or supporting me in this council election.

Occupation, business/employer name: Social worker. Best Friends Disability Services Ltd.

Property interests: No property.

Business interests: Best Friends Disability Services Ltd.

Three most important issues for your ward: 1. Rising cost of living. 2. Rates. 3. Crime/youth crime/drugs/alcohol.

Describe your involvement in the local community: I have been involved in community work my entire life beginning way back in Africa. When I migrated to Australia in 2005, I continued to be involved in community work. I have volunteered at community centres such as the Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau. I have also met and worked with various community leaders such as Jason Wood MP – Federal Member for La Trobe. I met with three Australian Prime Ministers discussing community issues and how to improve our community. I have also received several community awards such as the La Trobe Australia Day community award. Whether I am elected to council or not, I will continue to be involved in community work. Community work and helping those who are vulnerable, poor and needy is part of me. Nothing makes me happy than making a difference to somebody’s life and seeing them happy and smiling.

Why are you standing for election? I am deeply invested in the growth and welfare of our community. I have recently established a NDIS organisation to cater for people with disability in Melbourne’s South East. I am running for council in Kalora Ward in the City of Casey this October to help address some of the key issues affecting residents such as the rising cost of living. If elected to council, I will focus on the following; I will work along with Victoria Police to improve community safety. I am a role model and an inspiration to many young people in the community. I will use my influence to advice the youth to stay away from drugs and crime. Support for people with disability. To create better access to services for elderly people. I will fight for lower council rates and lower tip fees. I will never vote to increase your rates. Advocate for fairness in council decision-making. Fix footpaths and potholes in our roads. Stop the wasteful unnecessary council expenditure. Support our local businesses. Protect our parks and gardens. Champion our local sporting clubs. Stop illegally dumped rubbish. I will support discounts for residents in hardship. Remove graffiti from public spaces.

What is your campaign budget? $15,000. I am the first candidate to start campaigning in the Casey council election in Kalora Ward. I have been campaigning for over a year alone without any other candidate in the field. That is why my campaign budget is the biggest or one of the biggest in the Casey Council election.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? I do not have any campaign donors. I have not received any single cent from any individual community groups or organisations. The $15,000 is my hard-earned money from my work.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? No councillor or ex-councillor or MP or ex-MP advised my campaign.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I do not have a second preference, my preference three goes to Fred Jover, and preference four goes to Brian Oates. The rest of the candidates have preferred each other with me believing that some are dummy candidates. They are dummy candidates because they all appeared within the last month after nomination; meanwhile, I have been campaigning for over a year meeting many residents and hearing their issues and concerns.

Brian Oates

Suburb of residence: Endeavour Hills

How long have you lived in the City of Casey? 42 years.

Political party (past or present): ALP.

Occupation, business/employer name: Retired.

Property interests: I own my home.

Business interests: N/A.

Three most important issues for your ward: As with the whole of Casey, trust, communication and lower rates.

Describe your involvement in the local community: I’m involved with many local and several statewide committees 27 years running the 10 multicultural seniors clubs in JP Hall in Doveton, 25 years and life member at SMRC having been a board member, executive board member, chairperson for over 10 years, acting CEO one year, Casey RRA executive member nine years. Several sub-committees in Casey Council and volunteer for 19 years in Monash Health and several others.

Why are you standing for election? I want to be able to assist new councillors to keep on the right track. I have experience and qualifications to share.

What is your campaign budget? $7000.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? No declarable funds.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Myself, from CRRA I have assisted some candidates.

Who will you direct your preferences to? See my how-to vote on Facebook BrianOates4Careing Casey.