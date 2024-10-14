Mayoral ‘alliance’ denied

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Election rivals have accused a pair of Greater Dandenong mayors of aspiring to “control the council” with a ‘team’ of candidates.

Jim Memeti – a five-time mayor – and Lana Formoso – the current mayor – deny they are involved in an “alliance”.

But rivals link them to candidates who are running against sitting ALP-affiliated councillors Angela Long, Sean O’Reilly and Loi Truong and independent Bob Milkovic.

In August, the two ALP members attended a joint-campaign launch for deputy mayor Richard Lim, who is also supporting Springvale Central candidate Minh Le and Springvale South candidate Andy Tran.

Memeti and Formoso are also seen to be strongly endorsing ALP member Zahra Haydar Big in Cleeland Ward.

Two of Formoso’s family members have also joined the election race.

Long – who is battling against Haydar Big and Greens councillor Rhonda Garad – says Memeti, Formoso and Lim had been planning to “try to control the council”.

“I think that’s what they are trying to do.”

Cleeland Ward rival Rhonda Garad – who is attempting to shift from her Keysborough Ward seat – said that Formoso, Lim and Memeti intended to rotate the mayoralty between themselves.

“Jim (Memeti) wants to be mayor forever and Lana (Formoso) wants to be mayor forever.

“This is what it’s all about. Their whole efforts were to completely control the mayoralty.”

Denying he was part of an ‘alliance’, Memeti – who was invited to speak at Lim’s campaign launch – says he’s been “more than happy” to advise a range of candidates during the election.

“Half the candidates – more than 20 – have called me up and I’m giving them a bit of advice.

“I’m more than happy to support any candidate.”

During council meetings, there was no consistent “voting pattern” or bloc comprising him, Lim and Formoso, Memeti said.

And it was “way, way too early” to speak of mayoral elections, he said.

“My advice to candidates is to win first before worrying about those next steps.”

According to ALP member rules, Labor member councillors “shall meet as a caucus” to discuss and determine mayoral appointments.

The past 17 Greater Dandenong mayors have been Labor members.

Memeti said he’d always voted for Labor mayors rather than Greens or Liberals because they shared his Labor values.

“I have never had pressure to vote one way or the other.

“Usually the best candidate is a Labor member… I put City of Greater Dandenong first in any decision – I don’t let party politics get in the way.

“My personal preference would be for the community to vote for mayors and deputy mayors.”

This election, Lim was set to shift wards to stand against ALP member Sean O’Reilly in Springvale North Ward, but was declared ineligible to stand.

He has since thrown his support behind O’Reilly’s rival – independent Angela Holl – in Springvale North.

In other wards, two of Formoso’s family members nominated for the election race.

Husband Daniel Formoso – a lapsed ALP member – nominated for Dandenong North Ward. He and two Labor members Rhonda Tannous and Branka Tomic are standing against sitting independent Bob Milkovic.

Formoso’s brother Sasha Jankovic, also a Labor member, is standing in Keysborough South with two other ALP-affiliated candidates.

Formoso said there was no “alliance” but a plan to get “good people on council who were there for the right reasons and the best outcomes for the community”.

“The whole point of a council group is to work in cohesion for the community.

“How are we going to discuss mayoralties when we haven’t even been elected? None of us can have these conversations when we haven’t had the election.”

Family members and partners running for the same council had occurred in other municipalities, she said.

“If you’re already getting such good outcomes, what further good would happen if you have others on council with the same morals and values and also deeply embedded in the community?”

Formoso praised Haydar Big and Memeti as candidates.

“You look at some of the other councillors, they’re only there for status and the wrong reasons.”

Last year, Long spoke out about ALP caucusing ahead of the councillor vote for deputy mayor.

She withdrew from the contest with Lim or she risked losing Labor party membership, she said at the time.

Last week, Long – a twice-time mayor – said she’d been targeted by the ‘alliance’ for “not being a yes person”.

“Jim (Memeti) has been trying to get me out for years but he hasn’t succeeded.”