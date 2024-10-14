‘No financial ties’ between ALP pair

by Sahar Foladi

Questions were raised over an incumbent councillor’s support for a candidate of Springvale Central ward.

The ALP member Meng Bunlay, running for the Springvale Central ward, had placed a Facebook advertisement which stated it was ‘Paid for by Sean O’Reilly.’

Confirming this, Bunlay says the neighbouring Springvale North sitting councillor Sean O’Reilly had only helped him as he “didn’t know how to run” an ad.

“Sean is an IT guru so he tried to help me out.”

Bunlay, who has previously told Star Journal that he funds his own campaign with no help from donors, says he will reimburse O’Reilly

The duo has known each other for more than 20 years, according to O’Reilly.

He also denied contributing financially toward Mr Bunlay’s campaign but has “publicly” endorsed him through videos according to O’Reily.

“I’ve assisted Meng with different aspects. The way Facebook works is you must set up a disclaimer. Although it may say paid for, Meng will be paying for all of his campaigning.

“I’m not contributing financially to his campaign. I have offered him advice and assistance.”

They initially met when Mr Bunlay worked at former Labor leader Simon Crean’s office.

“I used to help Simon Crean’s campaign when he used to work for him so I met him there. We’re not personal friends.

“I’ve always encouraged any candidates that I think is genuine and with good intent to run (for local council elections).”

O’Reilly had told Star Journal he had “background with the ALP” but runs as an independent candidate with his decisions based on what’s best for the residents.

Mr Bunlay is not a resident of Greater Dandenong but he says he’s tied with the Cambodian communities in Springvale for over 24 years and runs his migration practice in Springvale.