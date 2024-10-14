Residents flee suspicious house fire in Springvale South

Residents have fled from a fierce, suspicious house fire at Wardale Road, Springvale South on Sunday 13 October.

The double-storey brick house was “fully involved in fire” when firefighters arrived within three minutes of receiving triple-0 calls about 8.43pm.

Thirty-six firefighters and 12 appliances attacked from the outside with multiple hoselines due to concerns about the structure’s stability and the size of the fire, the FRV stated.

“The blaze was intensified by a high fuel load present at the property.

“Homes on both sides of the fire were under threat from the flames, but firefighters were able to protect them from fire spread.”

The two occupants – a man and woman – were treated by Ambulance Victoria for smoke inhalation. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A firefighter was injured and treated by AV for minor injuries.

The fire was declared under control at 9.24pm.

The house was “extensively damaged”.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but will be investigated by fire investigators.”

A community advice message was issued for smoke from the blaze.

Police are investigating the circumstances for they described as a “suspicious fire;”.

“Police have established a crime scene and an arson chemist will attend the scene on 14 October.”

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au