First swimmers celebrate graduation in vital swimming initiative

The first participants of a new swimming program are ready to splish and splash after graduating from the pilot born in Cardinia to save lives in the water.

Sixteen men and seventeen women have been recognised for completing the new Safely Engaging with Water pilot program, created to prevent drownings in multicultural communities.

The program goes over 10 weeks of swimming lessons and water safety education to help keep participants, their friends and their loved ones safe in the water.

A partnership of the Sikh community’s Officer Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (SGND), recreation operator Aligned Leisure and Life Saving Victoria (LSV), the program started earlier this year in response to the over-representation of multicultural communities in drowning deaths.

The pilot has garnered resounding interest with a current wait list of more than 60 people wanting to take part.

The first batch of graduates was congratulated on Saturday 12 October before an audience at SGND in Officer which included Federal Bruce MP and Assistant Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Julian Hill and State Pakenham MP Emma Vulin.

Active community member and an academic at Federation University who instigated the program, Dr Harpreet Singh Kandra said the new graduates had shown great dedication and courage.

Of the 37 participants who started, 33 have graduated – demonstrating a commitment to making drownings a history.

“This group of men and women has worked hard and challenged themselves to build their water safety abilities and knowledge,” Dr Kandra said.

“We are so proud of them and what they’ve achieved. They will now be role models and leaders in our community who will help spread the word on water safety.

“I also hope this program shows the way forward to improving water safety for multicultural communities across Victoria and Australia.”

Dr. Kandra mentioned that this pilot initiative is being appreciated Statewide and more centres in Caroline Springs, Casey and Dandenong are signing up to run the program.

LSV Strategic Adviser – Diversity and Inclusion Community Outreach David Holland said role models were an integral part of empowering multicultural communities to safely enjoy the water.

“This program gives participants vital water safety skills and equips them to lead by example in their community to drive home the importance of water safety,” Mr Holland said.

Thanks were also given to all others who attended including Federal Holt MP Cassandra Fernando, Southeastern Metro MPs Lee Tarlamis and Michael Galea, Cardinia Shire Mayor Jack Kowarzik and Chairperson for the Victorian Multicultural Commission, Viv Nguyen.

For further information, please contact Harpreet Singh on 0447 028 688 or info@sgnd.com.au