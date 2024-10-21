Action ‘afoot’ on unit violence

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A second legal case is being mounted to evict an alleged nightmare group of tenants that have terrorized neighbours in Stud Road, Dandenong.

As recently reported by Star Journal, a unit on Stud Road Dandenong has been home to constant fighting, blood-curdling screams, loud music, bottles being flung through next-door properties’ windows and drug-dealing by large groups for years.

A neighbouring landlord has reported being chased across the road by male armed with a cleaver and hammer.

Last month, a couple sheltered in their unit as a female smashed five of their windows with a brick and a wooden plank.

As a sign of the damage and neglect, the unit’s broken windows are boarded over with wood, a set of window shutters has been mangled and the front door is missing.

Owners Corporation manager Tim Dark, also an outgoing Greater Dandenong councillor, said the OC had been so far hamstrung by the unit’s owner as well as a lack of funds.

In an earlier case at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, the owner thwarted the OC’s request for the unit to be sold due to arrears.

The owner allegedly told VCAT that he didn’t want to kick out the “model” tenants. An arrears payment plan was put in place.

“I’ve seen nothing like this before.

“In the past two years, there have been a lot of significant issues with the tenants in that unit – the attacks, the assaults, stabbings.”

He cited a female from the group being fatally struck by a vehicle on Stud Road this year.

Some of the group illegally occupied a nearby unit vacated after the death of its occupier. They were forced to evict by police.

Dark said he’d unsuccessfully sought a Greater Dandenong Council building order against the damaged unit. However its inspectors had not deemed the unit structurally uninhabitable.

However with the backing of other apartment owners, Dark says there’s another “active case on foot” to force the tenants out. It’s expected to be heard at VCAT in April.

Neighbouring landlord Sam last week told Star Journal that he was frustrated by the lack of action despite numerous calls to Dandenong police, Greater Dandenong Council and the site’s owners corporation.

“We are suffering 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are screaming for help. Those people must leave immediately.”

He’s guardedly pleased by recent conversations from Greater Dandenong Council, which seems to be exploring ways to act on the unit.

“I’m hopeful and optimistic by nature, but it’s a long process.”

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill recently told Star Journal that the council was “deeply concerned” by the situation but had “limited powers”.

“We’re always deeply concerned if people don’t feel safe in their neighbourhoods.

“Threats and violence are criminal matters. I’ve personally spoken to Victoria Police on this matter and ensured our local senior officers are aware of these ongoing issues.”

“We encourage Owners Corporations and landlords to take prompt action where they can, and to be good neighbours.”