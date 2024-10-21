Washouts have some winners in DDCA competitions

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong West and Beaconsfield shape as the biggest winners of Melbourne’s annual October deluge in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Turf 1 competition this summer, both claiming six points each for two no-result clashes against last season’s two grand finalists.

Patchy clouds and English-like conditions on Saturday bore witness to no cricket in the DDCA this weekend, with play abandoned for all junior and senior cricket on Saturday morning.

While barely any rain fell on Saturday, a heavy downpour of more than 30 millilitres on Friday proved detrimental to the condition of the grounds, rendering the third round of the year a no-result affair.

Rainfall data from the Bureau of Meteorology showed that Dandenong received 24.4 millilitres of rain between 9am and 12pm on Friday, which, followed by overcast conditions and more showers throughout the day, failed to dry across the region.

Dandenong West was scheduled to face reigning premiers Buckley Ridges in round one and runner-up Springvale South in round three, while the reverse applied for Beaconsfield.

Both matches would have been difficult assignments for the Turf 1 newcomers in maroon and gold to handle in the opening weeks of their new venture, particularly with captain-coach Anthony Brannan also unavailable for selection, while the Tigers are still finding their feet at the level after surviving in the grade last summer.

In Turf 2, the same can be said for newly-promoted Coomoora, and Narre Warren, splitting the points with finalists from last summer in Parkfield and Cranbourne in the two abandoned contests.

At time of publication, the forecast for Saturday 26 October is rain-free; however a wet end to the working week may prove problematic once again.