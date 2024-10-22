High-risk drivers blitzed in Operation Malleus

A 147 km/h driver ‘running late to a meeting’ at 6am, unaccompanied learner drivers with meth in their systems and a motorist detected at 0.133 after dodging a roadside breath test station were among the offenders caught in a three-day road policing blitz in Casey last week.

Operation Malleus targeted high risk behaviours including speeding, impaired driving and unauthorised driving on 15, 17 and 18 October.

Among the offenders was a driver detected at 147 km/h on Princes Freeway about 6am on Tuesday 15 October.

He told police he was running late for a meeting.

His vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and he was expected to be summonsed to court.

Other notable incidents were:

• A woman intercepted after avoiding a PBT site in Narre Warren South and returned an alleged evidentiary breath test of 0.133 about 1.40am on Thursday 17 October. Her licence was cancelled for 13 months, and she was fined $840 .

• An unaccompanied learner driver in Hallam not displaying L plates about 9am on Friday 18 October. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days at $1120.50, with the driver to be summonsed to court.

• A disqualified driver driving a friend’s car in Narre Warren South tested positive to methamphetamine about 12.05pm on Friday 18 October. The driver is to be summonsed to court.

• A male was intercepted on an e-scooter on Overland Drive, Narre Warren and tested positive to methamphetamine about 12.30pm on Friday 18 October. The driver is to be summonsed to court.

• An unaccompanied learner driver in Endeavour Hills displaying P plates and with cancelled vehicle registration had tested positive to methamphetamine and cannabis at 9.40pm on Friday 18 October. The driver is to be summonsed to court.

Dandenong Highway Patrol’s Acting Sergeant Dexter Kiernan said it was “extremely disappointing that we continue to detect so many people drink and drug driving, which we know contributes significantly to trauma on our roads”.

“Getting behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol and drugs is not only putting yourself in serious danger, but all other road users are put at significant risk.

“We make no apologies for detecting and removing dangerous drivers, and will continue to conduct road policing operations to reduce trauma on our roads.

“There is absolutely no excuse for drink or drug driving.”

Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong Highway Patrol units, with the assistance of State Highway Patrol and the Public Order Response Team, conducted the operation.

Safe Transport Victoria also conducted vehicle compliance checks, resulting in defect notices for unroadworthy vehicles.