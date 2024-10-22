Local council voting deadline looms

Voting for the upcoming local council elections will close this week on Friday 25 October, with the Victorian Electoral Commission urging residents to vote before it’s too late.

Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel said that “local councils make all kinds of decisions for their communities, so it’s important that you exercise your right to vote”.

“Your vote will help decide who will be representing you at the local level or the next four years.”

Completed ballot papers must be in the mail or delivered to the election office by 6pm on Friday, with ballots posted after the deadline not being counted.

Voters who haven;t received their ballot pack should go to the VEC website at www.vec.vic.gov.au/2024-council-elections to complete an online replacement ballot pack before Wednesday 23 October.

After this date, voters will need to visit their election office to get a replacement on the spot.

Voting is compulsory for all voters who were enrolled for this election at 4pm Wednesday 7 August – voters who don’t vote may be fined.