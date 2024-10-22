United call against ‘unfair fast track’ system

by Sahar Foladi

An open letter to the Government to resolve “fast track failures” has been signed by more than 70 organisations to mark 100 days of a refugee protest encampment in Melbourne CBD.

Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) and 74 other prominent refugee, legal, human rights and faith-based organisations have signed the open letter demanding an urgent permanent pathway for 8,400 people said to have been ‘failed by the fast track system’.

The letter addressed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke coincides with 100 days since the national protest on 15 July to fix the “unfair fast track process.”

Narges Shaterian, who is an Iranian refugee and the organiser of an ongoing encampment in Dandenong, says the uncertainty has caused them “so much pressure and heartbreak.”

“We have been under so much pressure for the past 12 years – and now maintaining this protest for more than 100 days. But we will never give up – not until we have a positive result.”

The past few months has seen community protests outside MPs’ and department offices across Australia, calling for an end to the limbo of asylum seekers seeking permanent-visa protection.

Tuesday 22 October marked the 100th day of 24/7 protest encampment outside the Department of Home Affairs in Docklands which initially began on 15 July this year.

The 24/7 Docklands action was set to end the same day, whilst the 24/7 Dandenong action will continue outside the office of Bruce MP Julian Hill, who is also the Assistant Minister for Immigration and Multicultural Affairs.

ASRC’s deputy chief executive officer Jana Favero says it’s time to let people rebuild their lives.

“It’s what refugees are demanding, it’s what the public are demanding, it’s what 75 organisations across the faith, legal, refugee and peak bodies are demanding.”

As reported previously by Star Journal, there have been multiple attacks, including with knives, on the Dandenong encampment group. A protester Nasim Semnani required crutches after being injured.

But that is far from deterring the eager group who are enduring through some horrendous weather conditions seen so far.

Protest leaders say they will continue to pressurise the ALP until their demands are met.

Stories of the encampment have highlighted the ongoing devastating impacts including families seeing their children treated as “second-class citizens” and often excluded from government support schemes like JobKeeper.

It also highlights their positive growth towards Australia’s economy where some have built businesses and work to pay taxes.

Advocacy groups are also concerned that thousands of people refused refugee protection under the Fast Track won’t be eligible for a review by the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART), which was introduced on 14 October to replace the Fast Track system.

The open letter has been signed by groups such as Amnesty International Australia, Doctors 4 Refugees, Rural Australians for Refugees and Human Rights Law Centre.