Tour returns to Bulls as new era begins

By Marcus Uhe

2022 premiership player Josh Tour is returning to Noble Park Football Club in 2025 to resume his career in blue and gold.

The defender was part of the Bulls’ miserly defensive unit that conceded just 62.1 points per game in the home-and-away season of their flag-winning year, playing 15 critical games on the way to their brilliant premiership victory over Rowville.

Tour last played for the club in 2023 but is returning to Moodemere Street in 2025, alongside fellow former Bull Jack Murray.

The pair are among a host of young players that have recommitted to the Bulls in an effort to return to the upper echelon of the Eastern Football Netball League in 2025 after two seasons finishing outside of finals calculations.

Noble Park won just six games in 2024, at one stage losing eight consecutive games through the middle of the year in a ruthless competition.

Lachlan McDonnell, Harley Fairbank and Bailey Lambert lead the crop of 2022 premiership players who have re-signed, along with 2024 leading goal kicker Ben Marson and his brother, Jordan.

Brothers, Tom and Luke Nelson, Jacob Noble, Jy Bedford, Kane Marshall, Scott McInerney and Lachlan Quiafe have all also recommitted to the club.

Tom Bower and Liam O’Rourke are among the youngest talents to put pen to paper, as the Bulls look to regenerate their squad without a host of senior names in the lineup.

Jackson Sketcher, Kyle Martin, Luke Bull, Chris Horton-Milne and Jack Beech will all ply their trades in the Southern Football Netball League, creating vacancies to be filled by the Bulls’ emerging talents.

The Bulls’ Under 19.5s program finished the home-and-away season in fourth place in 2024 but lost in the opening week of the finals to Berwick.

The side’s Best-and-Fairest winner Luke Molinaro, who also won the Division’s Best-and-Fairest, will be one to push for a place in Steve Hughes’ side next season, along with runner up Ricky Prvulj, Jordan Leveque and Mason Torrance.