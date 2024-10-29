Workplace safety tour stops at Dandenong

WorkSafe Victoria will mark the end of its state-wide Health and Safety month tour with a complimentary business breakfast in Dandenong on Wednesday 30 October.

In partnership with South East Business Network (SEBN), the event held at Atura Dandenong is aimed at business owners and decision makers to discuss safety in workplaces and to provide a clearer understanding of their health and safety responsibilities.

The breakfast is hosted by former AFL premiership captain Cameron Ling.

It is part of a state-wide tour on health and safety totalling 25 face-to-face events in Dandenong, Pakenham, Narre Warren and regional areas.

Experts have been able to advise and share information, highlight current trends and encourage conversations about workplace safety at these events.

According to WorkSafe Victoria there were nine work-related fatalities in Southern Metro region in the 2023-’24 financial year and 4262 accepted injury claims including 431 mental injury claims.

The common injuries recorded were musculoskeletal system (1462), traumatic tendon muscle and ligament injury (757) and wounds lacerations and amputations (694).

Health care and social assistance industry had the highest claims (796) followed by construction (747) and manufacturing (719).

The most common causes of injury was body stressing (1620), falls, slips and trips (996) and being hit by moving objects (903).

WorkSafe chief executive Joe Calafiore encouraged employers and workers to attend.

“When it comes to health and safety, there is always something more to learn, so I encourage you to visit the website and sign up for the sessions that would be useful to you.”

The tour also included 15 online sessions to support and supervise apprentices, prevent gendered violence in healthcare, safe use of elevated work platforms, preventing exposure to welding fumes, treatment pathways for mental injury, high-risk crystalline silica work and the ban on engineered stone, and preventing and managing psychosocial hazards.

It covered diverse topics including safer manual handling, supporting workers returning from injury, the importance of health and safety representatives, and managing risks to mental health in the workplace.

The breakfast is at Atura Dandenong on Wednesday 30 October, 7am-10am. Register at worksafe.vic.gov.au/events/hs-month-2024-dandenong-business-breakfast