New EPA notice at Green Wedge soilyard

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new demolition waste pile has been detected at an allegedly illegally contaminated soil works site in Bangholme’s Green Wedge.

Environment Protection Authority and Greater Dandenong officers launched a joint inspection of paddocks at 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road late last month after neighbours reported a dump of suspicious soil.

The site’s operator was recently put on notice for allegedly breaching its EPA licence to accept clean-fill soil only.

EPA southern metropolitan regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said officers found a “small amount of construction and demolition waste”.

It contained “fragments of bonded cement sheeting”, which was sampled and analysed for potential asbestos.

“EPA has issued a Non-Disturbance Notice for that waste, which prevents the material being disturbed until the lab results are received.”

In August, the EPA issued a Notice to Investigate for a towering stockpile of soil, where EPA identified Category-D “low-level contamination” with toxic asbestos and heavy metals.

The notice remains in effect, with the operator ordering the pile to be “cordoned off” and the affected soil removed to a licensed landfill.

As reported by Star Journal, the EPA has advised there’s no health risk for worried residents at Willow Lodge retirement village, who live about 400 metres north of the site.

The neighbours are calling for an immediate halt to the near-daily dumping of soil that’s continuing on the site.

Soil mounds towering up to several metres are being reported by observers.

This is well above the waist-high height limit – up to 1.063 metres – initially sought by the proponent at a VCAT hearing in 2022.

Residents also claim the earthworks have moved to a new paddock – which is outside the permit area.

Greater Dandenong Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the property owner and contractors were continuing to follow directions from the council’s planning compliance department.

“Our regulation of the site remains in place through an earthworks planning permit.

“This planning permit has specific requirements for the levels and soil types being introduced to the site.”

When asked for the specific height limit, Ms Weatherill said: “Anyone who would like to view the conditions of a planning permit can formally request a copy of the planning permit from Council for a fee.

“As this matter is under enforcement and compliance action from both Council and the EPA, we are not able to disclose any further details.”

Greater Dandenong Council is also acting against the operator for allegedly breaching its earthworks planning permit.

It recently refused an application for a waste-water and soil transfer station on the site.

In July, the Star Journal reported on a certified environmental assessor’s report that raised the alarm on several pieces of asbestos found in four different areas of the mound as well as high levels of the heavy-metal, lead.

It recommended that the “category B industrial waste” should be transported to a lawful disposal place.

It also recommended testing to check for lead leaching into the area’s groundwater as well as a thorough audit and removal of asbestos contamination.

Eastern Seaboard Industries (ESI) is said to be leasing the site and managing the soil mound.