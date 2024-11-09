Dream Train rolls into Dandenong

by Sahar Foladi

A legendary Australian singer and songwriter will perform a selection from his timeless hits in Dandenong next month.

Brian Cadd, a staple of Australian entertainment for over 50 years, will be at the Dandenong Club on 15 December as part of a tour of NSW and Victoria.

Fan can expect a thrilling mix of new tracks from his latest album, Dream Train, which soared to number one on the ARIA Country Album Chart and stayed in the top 20 for 17 consecutive weeks.

The eldest of four who grew up in Perth says he’s unsure why the Dream Train country music album garnered so much popularity, but it has been a “pretty amazing” experience.

“It’s lovely, I’ve experienced a lot of stuff and always been appreciative of having that chance of experiencing things not just here but around the world.

“Dream Train is an adventure I decided to take, and I was rewarded for, which is great.”

It’s an album that explores his journey over the years in the music industry.

Despite being a “rock n roll personality”, this is not his first venture into country music and it isn’t unusual for him to compile such an album

“It wasn’t too much of a step away to do a country album. A lot of the people saw it as an adventure for me.

“In some respects, it’s been amazing.”

He’ll be performing from the popular Dream Train in his visit to Dandenong and according to Cadd a lot of the audiences he’ll be performing for have been on the Dream Train.

“They’ve realised it’s a celebration of all the good things that has happened to me.”

Cadd has been on the road since 1966 and by the end of the 60’s he was at the studio producing people.

The record label founder, keyboardist, producer , singer-songwriter first picked up melodies at a very young age by playing the piano his family inherited “like a lot of post-war families.”

From playing the abandoned piano at the corridor hall, he went on to write bits and pieces, took piano lessons, and started to mix with people who played instruments.

According to him, his mother transferred her ambitions into him, and signed him up to perform Christmas specials at the age of 12.

“It had a band of young kids to do songs and I got the part of piano player and did the show.

“After that someone called my mother to ask if I would do the kids’ band show every week and Mother said yes.”

His first solo hit, Ginger Man proved to be a “big step forward” for Cadd before he made the plunge.

It has become a “powerful memory and inspiration” to keep moving forward for Cadd.