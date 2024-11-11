On the buses – for free

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

State upper house MP Rachel Payne has called for an end to “public transport deserts” with free and frequent bus services in the South East.

Payne, from the Legalise Cannabis Victoria party, will this week introduce a motion to Parliament to review gaps in bus networks and to start a 12-month trial of free buses.

The revamp – including buses every 15 minutes – could revive an ailing bus network, which has recorded a 42 per cent drop in patronage since 2018, she said.

“I’m calling for buses to be free and frequent with more direct services, especially in the South East and the outer lying suburbs.

“By making buses free – at least for a year – the government is helping people in a cost-of-living crisis and ensuring this service is actually used.

“If Queensland can introduce 50-cent public transport fares, then we can make buses free for a year. It’s do-able.”

Infrastructure Victoria found that every $1 reduction in bus fares boosts patronage by almost 20 per cent, Payne said. And that one in four people wanted to get rid of their cars but had no viable alternative.

“Eight out of 10 Victorians live just a short walk to a bus stop, but one in three has never got on a local bus.

“One full bus can take 50 cars off the road. Buses are the key to getting people to leave their cars at home in the South East.”

She welcomed iniatives such as emission-free bus networks from 2025 as well as the 800 bus service between Dandenong and Frankston expanding to seven days, but there remained “public transport deserts”.

More buses to service hubs, shopping centres, industrial areas, universities, sport and entertainment precincts were needed.

“Too many other bus services snake around suburbia, no one wants to get on a bus that takes an hour to get somewhere you could drive to in 10 minutes.

“Bus passengers are less likely to have a drivers’ license and include lots of student and elderly users. Bad buses entrench disadvantage,” she said.

“Better buses mean people save on petrol, cut emissions and have improved community connection.

“Better buses deliver mums to part-time jobs, seniors to community groups, and uni and school students to sports practice.”

FixDandyBuses convenor Peter Parker welcomed aspects of the plan. Investment was best focused on more frequent services, rather than fare cuts alone, he said.

A State Government spokesperson said more than $550 million had been invested in new and improved bus services since 2014, including in the South East.

“We’re improving Victoria’s public transport and recognise the important role that buses play which is why we’re adding thousands more services across the network.”

More than 200 bus routes had been improved or added since the launch of Victoria’s Bus Plan in July 2021.

Generous concessions were offered such as two-hour and daily capped fares, student concessions and free train travel if you touch off before 7.15am, the spokesperson said.