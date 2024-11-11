Better 800-route opens soon

Seven-day services on the Route 800 bus network will start within two weeks.

The Dandenong to Chadstone service’s revised timetable will include a tripling of Saturday trips and later into the night. It starts from Sunday 24 November.

The issue, led by FixDandyBuses convenor Peter Parker, gained traction at this year’s Mulgrave by-election.

He said the extended timetable – long operating hours and frequent service – was a key to making buses a useable, cost-saving alternative to driving.

It supported modern travel and working patterns, particularly on weekends, for trips to Dandenong Plaza, Chadstone Shopping Centre, IKEA, M-City and Monash University.

The Government announced funding for the move in the 2024-’25 State Budget.

Parker praised the Government for starting the upgrade in time for the Christmas shopping season.

FixDandyBuses is seeking 2025 state budget funding for 7-day services on routes 802, 804 and 814.