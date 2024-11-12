30-year mystery of disappeared Dandenong man

by Sahar Foladi

On the 30th anniversary of the suspicious disappearance of Dandenong man Mark Jansen, his daughter and sisters have pleaded to the public for information.

In a media conference today (Tuesday 12 November) Missing Persons Squad’s Detective Inspector Dave Dunstan along with Mr Jansen’s daughter Lichelle and teary sisters Paula and Starry begged for a “full closure.”

“It’s been 30 years, we deserve closure and Mark deserves that. He’s our brother, (a) lovely guy,” his sister said.

“My Dad died not knowing what happened to his first-born child.

“When we got a call to do a 30-years media release we thought its great no one’s forgetting out brother, Markie.”

Mark shared custody of his two young daughters with his ex-wife. She made the call to police after he failed to pick up his daughters for dinner on 12 November 1994.

Paula and Starry said they thought “he went off with mates” and it wasn’t until Christmas Day that it “hit” them that “he’s really gone” when he didn’t appear at the table with the family.

The 31-year-old was seen in the car park at the rear of the Fruit City Complex on Pultney Street in Dandenong about 5pm on Saturday, 12 November 1994.

He co-owned a fresh fish shop located at the complex with his business partner.

He was last seen by his business partner getting into a car, a 1981-1985 yellow coloured Holden Gemini sedan, with unknown registration with two male and a female in the car.

The vehicle was described as in poor condition and the hub caps were missing.

Police have no information on who those people are or their relationship to Mark but call onto witnesses or those who may know about who these people are to come forward.

A photo of Mark was released today along with the sketch of the three people in the yellow car described by Mark’s business partner at the time.

Inspector Dunstan said the business partner was part of the ongoing investigation and has not been a suspect.

He acknowledged the lack of CCTV, social media and mobile phones at the time compared to today’s era that could’ve caught any sightings.

Inspector Dunstan says there were sightings reported which were investigated but no one has come forward with any information in the last 30 years.

“We investigated numerous sightings which people made.

“A number of people were looked at throughout the investigation, those around at that time but none affirmed as suspects.

“There are a number of missing person cases in Victoria and Australia wide. People go missing, we never give up and constantly searching and investigating.

“Mark’s two daughters have had to grow up without ever really knowing their father, and there are so many milestones in their lives he never got to be a part of. No family should experience that.

“To go 30 years without having any answers about what happened to your father or brother is almost unimaginable.”

The daughters, now grown-up, missed their father on every milestone of their lives.

“Losing you broke something in me that I don’t think will ever heal,” eldest daughter Lichelle said.

“I was just a child when you disappeared, but the pain of not having you by my side has followed me every day since

“You were my Dad—my protector, my hero—and someone took you from me in the most brutal way.

“We now know you’re gone, but what happened to you still haunts us. Whoever took you away is still out there, and they shouldn’t be. You didn’t deserve this. None of us deserved this.

“I’m begging anyone who knows anything to please come forward. No piece of information is too small—it could be the key to finding justice for my dad. Imagine if this were your family, your father, your pain. Please don’t stay silent.

“Dad, I hope you know how loved you were, and still are. I will never stop fighting for you—for the truth, for justice, and for the peace you deserve. Whoever did this to you must be held accountable. I promise I won’t give up.”

Police are aware that Mark had been declared bankrupt earlier that year and had incurred a number of debts to various people.

It is believed Mark might have also had some low-level involvement in trafficking drugs of dependence prior to his disappearance.

Investigators believe Mark met with foul play and his bankruptcy status “maybe involved.”

“There’s motive there for some reason for someone to do what they did to Mark. We believe it as foul play, the exact circumstances we don’t know,” investigator Dunstan said.

He’s described by his sisters as a “hard worker”, a “great guy would do anything for you” who “went off the rails.”

Ten years later on 14 March 2014, partial skeletal remains were found after a fire in an isolated bushland area near Marysville resulted in an excavator being sent to help rehabilitate the land in an area in the Big River State Forest on Morris Road in Marysville.

Following DNA testing, the remains were confirmed to be that of Mark Jansen.

An extensive search of the bushland in Marysville was subsequently undertaken, however no further remains were located.

It could not determine when Mark may have passed away.

The family were provided “partial closure” and were able to hold a funeral for Mark and bury him.

“When this happened we couldn’t believe it. It was a miracle this excavator guy found Mark’s remains.”

The sisters said they go on to live without Mark but he’s missed even more on special milestones like birthdays, anniversaries and graduations.

Their message to the three individuals in the car with Mark is to come forward with information on what happened as the family deserves a “full closure.”

Anyone with information on Mark’s disappearance or the three people he was with is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 000