Vandals ‘desecrate’ Remembrance Day wreathes

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Vandals have shredded and scattered Remembrance Day flowers and wreathes shortly after they were laid at the Pillars of Freedom cenotaph in central Dandenong.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president Lance McDermott said veterans were upset, angry and disappointed by the desecration just hours after a Remembrance Day service on Monday 11 November.

“We had a beautiful ceremony there just before, with school kids and a really big cross-section of our community.

“For something like that to happen in broad daylight, I don’t understand it.

“It made a lot of people upset and angry.”

The vandals destroyed almost all of the 30 wreathes, spreading the carnage across the surrounding plaza, McDermott said.

“From the amount of damage, I’d say it was two or three (offenders).

“I’m surprised with all of traffic down Clow Street that no one called it into police or let us know. It’s quite disappointing.”

McDermott offered to sit down and educate the perpretrators on the distress caused.

“We wouldn’t mind having a cup of coffee, explaining how upset we are with them and to try to educate them.”

Welfare advocate Vladimir Nagorny discovered the damage while out walking about 2pm.

“Everyone is shocked. This incident has deeply impacted our community,” he said.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL recent past president John Wells said the act was “incredibly sad”.

“Sad that you’ve got people that do that sort of thing.”

In September 2021, the Pillars of Freedom was defaced with graffiti, in what appeared to be a protest against then-Premier Daniel Andrews.

The profane slogan said: ‘Tagging a war memorial is a low act / DAN S***S ON IT’.

At the time, the attack was condemned as “senseless” and “un-Australian” by Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL.

It was believed to be the first graffiti attack on the Pillars of Freedom, which has stood host for ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services since 1995.

The memorial pays solemn tribute to those who died in Australian military service.

Victoria Police is investigating this week’s reported vandalism.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.