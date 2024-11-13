Race for Casey mayor begins

By Violet Li

At least four newly elected Casey councillors have declared their intention to run for mayor at the November council meeting next week.

Correa councillor Gary Rowe, River Gum Cr Lynette Pereira, Akoonah Cr Scott Dowling, and Waratah Cr Stefan Koomen have confirmed to Star News that they will run for Mayor at the November Council Meeting on Tuesday 19 November.

Cr Rowe and Cr Pereira are the only two who have been on Casey Council previously.

Cr Rowe said he based his decision on his experience, including being deputy mayor in the previous council.

“I’ve been a member of parliament and had a lot more experience than anybody that’s at the council.”

Cr Rowe said it would be a very good council because of its diversity.

“There are more people who were not working there (previously). There are other people who have got different jobs and different experiences in life,” he said.

“Everybody seems to be getting on.”

Cr Rowe was the Liberal MP for Cranbourne from 1992 to 2002. In 2012, he was elected Mayfield Ward councillor in Casey, and though not re-elected in the 2016 Casey election, he returned to the role in April 2017 through a countback following the resignation of Cr Steve Beardon.

He is a former Liberal member, now indepedent.

Cr Rowe was among the previous term of Casey councillors who were sacked amid an IBAC anti-corruption inquiry in 2020. The subsequent IBAC report made no adverse comments or opinions about Cr Rowe.

Meanwhile, Cr Pereira said she would put her hand up as she always had.

“I would love the opportunity. I’ve done four years on council before. I think I’ve worked hard enough, and I’ve proved myself, and I would appreciate the opportunity,” she said.

Cr Pereira said she was extremely hopeful that they would have a very high-functioning and very professional council.

“I’ve been waiting to be a part of it because there are so many good things we can do,” she said.

“It’s a really great council and I wanted to be unlike my last time, I want everybody to actually have a nice time on the council to go home feeling happy and positive and they’re doing something useful instead of copping all the other flack.”

Cr Pereira was a former councillor in Casey from 2008 to 2012. She is a former Green member, now independent.

When asked if he would be running for mayor, Cr Dowling said: “Absolutely”.

“I feel daily confident. I’ve got good credentials against my name. I’ve been in business for a long time and understand what we need to do from a fiscal point of view, so I think the qualifications to be mayor are good,” he said.

“The first thing I want to do is have a look at the budget and see where we sit, what they’ve already got planned for the area, since that may eat into some of my goals such as public safety, fixing amenities and so on.

“So once I can find out where the priorities sit and what’s already been agreed to, I’ll be able to put them in order.”

Cr Koomen, who is a Labor member, said he was keen to have a go at the mayoral position with his experience and his availability.

“I’m ready for the role,” he said.

“I’m keen to get to know the other councillors as well.”

Cr Koomen said he had been quite clear with his priorities.

“The three things I really want to focus on is Doveton Pool, making sure it’s family-friendly and a place that people want to go to,” he said.

“As well as upgrading parks and playgrounds in our community, including Gunns Road Reserve, and the other major priority I identified was the Hampton Park Central Precinct and getting the masterplan moving again.”

Star News contacted the other councillors.

Tooradin Cr Jennifer Dizon said she was not going to run, and she had to learn more about other councillors to decide her vote.

Quarters Cr Carolyn Eaves said she would be looking for someone who had council experience but was not tainted by the last council.

The Casey mayor election will be held from 4pm to 5pm on Tuesday 19 November at Bunjil Place.