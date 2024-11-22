Keysborough chapel sale ‘close to finalised’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The sale of a Keysborough historic church is close to being finalised.

Uniting Church of Australia stated that it was “presently finalising contract arrangements” with an undisclosed buyer of the circa 1877 former Wesleyan Methodist Church site at 176 Chapel Road.

For four years, community group Friends of Keysborough Historic Chapel – backed by a 2300-signature petition – had urged City of Greater Dandenong to buy the 4.1-hectare site.

However Uniting Church confirmed the council had not made a late bid.

“This is really, really disappointing,” Friends of Keysborough Historic Chapel member Gaye Guest said.

Recently, several council-election candidates – including elected councillor Melinda Yim – stated the council should reconsider its earlier refusal to buy the site for an alleged $2 million.

“If it can’t be restored for a religious purpose, it should be for community use, an aged care service or community service,” Yim said prior to her election.

“I would prefer it to be in the community rather than for private use.”

There were rumoured concerns about the council bearing extra costs, such as renovating the building that had fallen into disrepair and been trashed by vandals.

Sunshine-based Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga had expressed an interest to purchase at a lower price, restore the older church as a museum and use the wooden building as a chapel.

The church went onto the private market in September, with expressions of interest closing on 10 October.

The site was being marketed as suitable for town homes, childcare, a place of assembly, aged care/nursing home, education and medical, subject to council approval.

The 147-year-old church is protected by a local heritage overlay.