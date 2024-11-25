Clan lab cops catch alleged trafficker

Clandestine Laboratory Squad detectives have charged a man with trafficking after raids of factories and storage sheds in Springvale, Moorabbin and Clayton on 20 November.

Police allegedly seized more than a tonne of 1,4-butanediol – equivalent to 100,000 potentially lethal doses of the drug.

Large amounts of steroids and prescription medicine, as well as steroid manufacturing equipment were also allegedly seized.

At a dismantled “large sophisticated” Clayton clandestine lab, police discovered about 730 kilograms of 1-4 butanediol, as well as 20 litres of tartaric acid used to purify methamphetamines.

Detective Acting Inspector Mark Newlan of Clandestine Laboratory Squad said 1, 4-butanediol had legitimate use as an industrial solvent or cleaning product but was “incredibly dangerous” and potentially “fatal” when ingested.

“Criminal syndicates care only for the profits this dangerous substance can make them – substituting it for GHB given the cheaper price.

“Overwhelmingly what users believe is GHB is 1,4-Butanediol.

“The drug can be unpredictable and the difference between survival and a fatal overdose can be very small.

“There is absolutely no safe amount to ingest — that’s why we’re committed to removing it from unintended hands.”

A 36-year-old Mordialloc man was intercepted by police about 3.30pm on 21 November.

His car contained 10 kilograms of an unidentified powder and stolen registration plates, police say.

Further steroids and clan lab equipment were then allegedly seized by policeduring a raid of a Mordialloc home.

The man was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of 1,4-butanediol, possessing a prescribed pre-cursor, and possessing substances, documents and equipment for trafficking.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.