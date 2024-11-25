Trafficking charge after Springvale drug raid

Four people were charged after police allegedly mounted a drug raid in Springvale on 22 November.

Police say they allegedly seized traffickable amounts of methylamphetamine and heroin at the Newcomen Road home.

Cash, about 48 diazepam tablets and cannabis were also allegedly seized.

A man attempted to flee and was quickly arrested, police say.

The other occupants were also detained.

A 32-year-old Springvale man was charged with drug trafficking and dealing with suspected proceeds of crime.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 November.

A 55-year-old Springvale man, a 38-year-old Springvale person and a 24-year-old Melbourne woman were each charged with drug possession and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.

A 53-year-old of no fixed address was issued with a drug diversion and released from custody.

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Policing Team, Greater Dandenong CIU and Divisional Response Unit officers conducted the raid as part of an ongoing investigation, police say.