South East serial hoon jailed again

By Violet Li

A South East serial hoon has been jailed for more than 30 charges that followed his three months’ imprisonment last year.

Dylan Desmond Milkins, of Hallam, 24, was sentenced at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court to 15 months jail for his crime spree between December 2023 and May this year, including drug driving, disqualified driving, assaulting a female Uber driver and reckless conduct endangering persons with serious injury in which a car caught fire after he performed a series of burnouts.

He also pleaded guilty to Commonwealth offences in relation to the opening and operation of a fake bank account.

It comes after Milkins was sentenced to 93 days of imprisonment and placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order last year after pleading guilty to about 50 charges from 2021, involving a spree of hooning, high-speed police pursuits and scamming Government disaster assistance schemes.

His P2 driver’s licence was cancelled for 30 months, commencing from June last year.

Among his new offending was being spotted driving disqualified by a Road Safety Camera in Hampton Park along Pound Road on 8 December 2023. The car had a false number plate and Milkins did not wear a seatbelt at the time.

Milkins was also found guilty of reckless conduct and property damage when he performed burnouts in an unregistered car that caught fire about 4.30am on 15 April in an industrial area in Peet Street Pakenham.

The damage to the road caused by the fire was valued at about $18,000 by Cardinia Shire Council.

Police found videos of Milkins and a passenger engaging in the burnouts during an execution of a search warrant of his home on 9 May.

The police stated that Milkins put his passenger at significant risk of serious injury.

The two fled the car blaze before a passerby called emergency services 20 minutes later.

Milkins later assaulted a female Uber driver. He scratched and caused a small abrasion to the hand of the driver, took away her car keys without her consent, and recorded a 30-second video of the distraught driver crying for help.

The court also found Milkins had failed to attend six appointments for his community correction order. He often rescheduled and claimed he could not get a lift.

On 1 May this year, he was observed by police to drive a car with an incorrect number plate while he was disqualified after finishing his 30-minute supervision appointment at Pakenham Justice Service Centre.

He then fled away from a police intercept, during which he drove at about 120km/h in an 80km/h zone, and did not slow down when entering a school zone.

The court heard that a neuropsychological report indicated that Milkins had symptoms consistent with ADHD.

The conclusions drawn by the report indicated that the factors in Milkin’s childhood had an impact on his ability to think through the consequences of his offending.

On 28 November, Milkins was sentenced to 15 months. He has already served about five months in pre-sentence detention.

He was further disqualified from driving for three years and fined $4,000.