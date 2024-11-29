Last stop for buskers in 2024

The Busk Stop street-performance series enters its final week for 2024.

First piloted in May this year, Busk Stop has featured artists, groups, schools, youths and musicians in Palm Plaza and Harmony Square in a bid to build a busking culture.

There’s also been a FReeZA version for artists aged 15 to 25 to showcase their talents on Fridays at Palm Plaza.

“We have so much home-grown musical talent in Dandenong,” Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said.

“It is fantastic to see opportunities for musicians and artists alike share their creativity and skill with our community.”

FReeZA, a Victorian Government program, supports young Victorians to get involved in their community by organising drug, alcohol and smoke-free entertainment.

“These fantastic initiatives provide exciting ways for young people to develop their skills as MC’s, performers, videographers and event supporters,” Cr Memeti said.

The final Busk Stops for 2024 are:

• Jemma Rose – Saturday 30 November 11.30am-1pm in Palm Plaza

• Awkward Strangers – Saturday 7 December 11.30am-1pm in Palm Plaza

• Mary Ann Van de Horst – Wednesday 4 December 12pm-2pm in Harmony Square

• FReeZA Friday – Friday 6 December 11.30am-1.30pm in Palm Plaza

The program will continue in the new year, from 17 to 31 January 2025.

Performers, singers, musicians, puppeteers, magicians or dancers who would like to take part, can fill out an expression of interest form: forms.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-forms/expression-of-interest-busk-stop