$4.2m boost for Doveton, Harkaway schools

Two schools in Doveton and Harkaway will share in more than $4 million of federal funding for building upgrades.

As part of the Federal Government’s capital grants program, Harkaway Hills College will receive $1.65 million for a new classroom block and refurbished admin building.

The classroom block includes two general purpose classrooms, a science laboratory and three breakout rooms.

The extended admin wing will have new staff offices and meeting rooms, a waiting area and a staff room.

Holy Family School Doveton will receive $2.54 million to refurbish the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and senior student areas and a library.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the new facilities would gain “better, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn”.

“Holy Family School and Harkaway Hills College have built incredible school communities, and I look forward to seeing how this funding will allow them to further enhance students learning.

“The Albanese Labor Government is committed to providing all schools with appropriate fundings so that every student can get the best possible education.”