Lyrebird landing at Casey

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Buln Buln’s 2024 spearhead Patrick Ireland has landed a VFL contract at Casey.

Ireland scored 111 goals including three bags of more than 10 goals in a standout first year of senior footy with the back-to-back premiers.

It caught the attention of Demons assistant coach David Main, who recommended the youngster.

Ireland played for Gippsland Power in the Coates League last year, and spoke to the Pakenham Gazette during the year about his disappointment towards not making the most of being part of the elite pathway program.

The regret spiralled into disenchantment after being omitted from Gippsland’s side midway through last year.

“I was a little bit pissed off at myself that i didn’t take that opportunity (with the Power) and force myself to get a lot better really quickly,” Ireland admitted in an interview with the Gazette in August.

“Instead, I just went through the motions and expected myself to get better naturally but that’s not what happens when you get more mature in your body – you have to go out of your own way to get yourself better and that’s what I didn’t do.”

The teenaged medium marking forward subsequently spent a year at his junior club surrounded by family and close childhood friends rediscovering his love for the game, and was a key part of Buln Buln’s premiership.

He has since moved to Leongatha, the benchmark club in the Gippsland League.

“After the grand final, I realised that challenging myself is really fun and something I want to keep doing until I physically cannot do it anymore,” Ireland said.

“That was probably the turning point and the move to Leongatha has made everything even more competitive so I’m happy with where my mind is at with football.

“I’ve played against them a couple of times and their structures and standards (replicates) a VFL club which is exactly what I was looking for.

“Everything that has to do with footy, even if it just pre-training meetings or talking about my nutrition or anything like that, I’m going to give it 100 per cent.

“I will learn as much as I can and not take anything for granted anymore.”

Ireland will follow an stereotypical VFL player’s journey next year, rising early for work, getting home late after training and then doing it all again.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from his time in the Coates League system, he has some clear focuses and goals for 2025.

“I want to enjoy every second of it,” Ireland said.

“There will be times you have to put your head down and work really hard but those times where you can enjoy time with your mates, I want to make sure I do because it will make it easier to play consistently.”

“I want to improve my fitness and the way I move around the ground.

“I want to move well inside the forward 100 metres of the ground – I think if I can do that, it will hold me in good stead.

“I’ll try to work really hard in this preseason and give myself the best chance of making the first round team.

“I’m keen for every training session, keen to work hard and get better as quickly as possible so I can be in contention to play VFL and then eventually make the AFL.”

As well as Ireland, the Demons have also signed Traralgon premiership player Chance Doultree, former AFL listed Deakyn Smith and 2023 Eastern Ranges halfback Tyson Sruk.