GSEM unveils election pitch

Advocacy group Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) has launched its Federal Election priority-project wishlist including affordable housing projects, a Thompsons Road upgrade and a new international airport.

At the launch at Knox Civic Centre on 4 December, GSEM chair Simon McKeon said the Federal Government had a “critical role” to ensure the South East met its full potential – which was as “one of the nation’s great engine rooms for employment and growth”.

“South East Melbourne is one of the fastest growing parts of Australia’s fastest growing city,” McKeon said.

“Few other parts of Australia can boast the diversity, productivity and promise of our region.

“With the greater South-East’s population forecast to surge past two million next decade, it’s crucial we make the most of existing infrastructure and services while also planning and building for the future.”

Under a motto of improving jobs, skills, housing and liveability in the South East, the ‘policy and investment blueprint’ includes:

– Making the South East a pilot zone for a government-backed loan scheme to fully electrify homes

– $20 million to develop social and affordable housing projects

– Expand the Dandenong Employment Hub across neighbouring regions

– Expand the Young Mothers Transition Program to overcome barriers to education and employment

– $5 million for start planning an international airport near Koo-wee-rup

– Boost the road, rail and active transport network

– Develop ‘net zero precincts’ to “turbocharge” the shift to a net-zero emissions economy

– Planning for Caulfield-Rowville ‘trackless rapid transport’ system

– $15 million funding for a major project business case to upgrade and extend Thompsons Road

Also at the launch were representatives from GSEM’s eight member councils including City of Casey, Shire of Cardinia and City of Greater Dandenong as well as employers and community groups.

On the GSEM board are McKeon as well as former Liberal and Labor MPs Margaret Fitzherbert and James Merlino.