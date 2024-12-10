Motorcyclist seriously injured in Skye hit-run

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after being allegedly struck by a hit-run driver in Skye.

The 40-year-old male rider was travelling north on Dandenong-Hastings Road when struck by a white Ford Ranger Wildtrack in the north-bound emergency lane.

Police say the Ford driver didn’t stop but continued driving north.

The rider was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The Ford was seen being driving erratically before the crash, police say.

Any dashcam, CCTV footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au